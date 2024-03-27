Netanyahu: Hamas must realize that international pressure on Israel will not work

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, Wednesday, that the cancellation of a planned visit by his top aides to Washington this week is aimed at sending a message to Hamas that Israel will not yield to increasing international pressure to stop the war in Gaza.



He said in recorded remarks during a meeting with US Senator Rick Scott, who is visiting Israel, "It was a message first and foremost to Hamas: ‘Don’t bet on this pressure, it’s not going to work.'"



Reuters