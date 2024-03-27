Netanyahu: Hamas must realize that international pressure on Israel will not work

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27 | 09:51
Netanyahu: Hamas must realize that international pressure on Israel will not work
Netanyahu: Hamas must realize that international pressure on Israel will not work

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, Wednesday, that the cancellation of a planned visit by his top aides to Washington this week is aimed at sending a message to Hamas that Israel will not yield to increasing international pressure to stop the war in Gaza.

He said in recorded remarks during a meeting with US Senator Rick Scott, who is visiting Israel, "It was a message first and foremost to Hamas: ‘Don’t bet on this pressure, it’s not going to work.'"

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Washington

Hamas

War

Gaza

Rocket attack kills factory worker in northern Israel
Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza
