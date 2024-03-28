News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strikes persist amidst 'intense' clashes in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28 | 03:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli strikes persist amidst 'intense' clashes in Gaza
The Gaza Strip witnessed on Thursday airstrikes and fierce battles between the Israeli army and Palestinian fighters, resulting in the death of 66 people overnight, according to Hamas, while Benjamin Netanyahu's government "reopened" discussions with its US ally regarding a potential ground attack on Rafah.
The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Thursday morning that at least 66 people were killed in the Gaza Strip overnight in Israeli strikes, particularly, while a senior local official mentioned battles near Gaza City in the north and Khan Yunis in the south.
In parallel, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported clashes in several towns in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli army, accusing Hamas fighters of hiding in hospitals, continues its attack initiated on March 18th on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
In Khan Yunis, soldiers carry out operations in the area of the Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, which are one kilometer apart.
Earlier this week, the Palestine Red Crescent Society announced that the Al-Amal Hospital, operated by the association in Khan Yunis, went out of service "after the occupation forces forced the hospital's crews and the wounded to evacuate it and closed its entrances with dirt barriers."
In response to the United States abstention from voting on a resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip, Benjamin Netanyahu's government canceled sending a delegation to Washington to discuss Israel's intention to launch a ground attack on Rafah in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip.
However, a senior US official announced on Wednesday that "The prime minister's office has said they'd like to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah. We are now working with them to set a convenient date."
After Gaza City and Khan Yunis, Israel intends to continue its ground offensive to Rafah, located on the closed border with Egypt, where 1.5 million Palestinians, mostly displaced from fighting in other areas, are gathered.
The United States, Israel's main ally, fears the human toll of a similar attack and prefers other options.
In parallel, Qatar, acting as a mediator with Egypt and the United States, confirmed the continuation of negotiations to reach a ceasefire extending over several weeks, accompanied by the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strikes
Clashes
Gaza
Khan Yunis
Rafah
West Bank
Next
Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-08
Israeli Army intensifies strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-08
Israeli Army intensifies strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02
Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-02
Health Ministry: At least ten killed in Israeli airstrike hitting tent in Rafah, southern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three
0
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:17
UN Palestinian Refugee Agency suspends teacher in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
2023-11-14
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
0
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-11
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-09-11
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:25
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
14:25
Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources
2
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:35
Breaking news: Israeli aircraft hits cafe in Naqoura
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Calm shattered: Israeli attack kills seven paramedics in Habbariyeh - Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
Lebanon News
15:39
At least eight fatalities reported in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Reuters sources
7
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
Lebanon News
02:44
Ministry of Energy urges TotalEnergies to deliver Block 9 drilling results report: LBCI Sources confirm
8
Lebanon News
13:59
LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution
Lebanon News
13:59
LBCI sources affirm 'positive advancements' in US-mediated talks for Lebanon-Israel conflict resolution
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More