Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

Over 1.1M people in #Gaza face an extreme level of food insecurity. There is no alternative to the large-scale delivery of aid by land to have enough aid to save lives, esp. in the north. Nevertheless, access impediments persist & time is running out. https://t.co/rvAcqVbjNp pic.twitter.com/3LsDHMNuFb
— OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) March 28, 2024
