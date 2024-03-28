Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

2024-03-28 | 05:05
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face &#39;extreme&#39; food insecurity: UN reports
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory stated on Thursday that more than 1.1 million people in Gaza encounter an "extreme level of food insecurity."

In a post on the "X" platform, the agency urged the "large-scale delivery of aid" by land to have sufficient aid to save lives, especially in the north. 

"Nevertheless, access impediments persist, and time is running out," it added.

 
 
 
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three
