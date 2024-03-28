Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

Over 1.1M people in #Gaza face an extreme level of food insecurity. There is no alternative to the large-scale delivery of aid by land to have enough aid to save lives, esp. in the north. Nevertheless, access impediments persist & time is running out. https://t.co/rvAcqVbjNp pic.twitter.com/3LsDHMNuFb — OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) March 28, 2024

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory stated on Thursday that more than 1.1 million people in Gaza encounter an "extreme level of food insecurity."In a post on the "X" platform, the agency urged the "large-scale delivery of aid" by land to have sufficient aid to save lives, especially in the north."Nevertheless, access impediments persist, and time is running out," it added.