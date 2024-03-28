Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28 | 05:32
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
0min
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured

On Thursday, the Gaza Ministry of Health stated in its daily report that the death toll of Israeli attacks rose to 32,552 martyrs and 74,980 injuries since October 7th.

It said that Israeli occupation forces committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 62 martyrs and 91 injuries transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours.
 
