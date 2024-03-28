News
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28 | 05:32
Latest figures: Gaza Health Ministry reports 32,552 martyrs, 74,980 injured
On Thursday, the Gaza Ministry of Health stated in its daily report that the death toll of Israeli attacks rose to 32,552 martyrs and 74,980 injuries since October 7th.
It said that Israeli occupation forces committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 62 martyrs and 91 injuries transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Ministry Of Health
Death Toll
Israel
October 7th
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
Previous
