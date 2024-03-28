France to provide 30 million euros to UNRWA in 2024

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28 | 10:09
High views
0min
France will provide over 30 million euros ($32.41 million) to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in 2024 to support its operations amid the devastating war in Gaza, said the foreign ministry in Paris.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine told journalists, "We will make our contributions while ensuring that the conditions are met for UNRWA to fulfill its missions in a spirit devoid of incitement to hatred and violence."

The spokesperson did not mention when the next installment to the agency would be paid. According to the usual quarterly schedule, the next tranche will be disbursed in April.

Reuters
 
