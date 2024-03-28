ICJ orders Israel to take necessary measures to allow aid into Gaza without obstacles

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28
ICJ orders Israel to take necessary measures to allow aid into Gaza without obstacles
ICJ orders Israel to take necessary measures to allow aid into Gaza without obstacles

The judges of the International Court of Justice unanimously ordered Israel on Thursday to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure the entry of essential food supplies to the residents of Gaza without delay.

The court stated that Palestinians in Gaza are facing difficult living conditions amid the spread of famine.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

ICJ

Food

Aid

Obstacles

War

Famine

