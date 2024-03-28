News
ICJ orders Israel to take necessary measures to allow aid into Gaza without obstacles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ICJ orders Israel to take necessary measures to allow aid into Gaza without obstacles
The judges of the International Court of Justice unanimously ordered Israel on Thursday to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure the entry of essential food supplies to the residents of Gaza without delay.
The court stated that Palestinians in Gaza are facing difficult living conditions amid the spread of famine.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
ICJ
Food
Aid
Obstacles
War
Famine
