At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28 | 16:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Health officials in Gaza told Reuters that an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Rafah on Thursday, resulting in the killing of at least 12 Palestinians.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Rafah

Palestine

LBCI Next
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
Gunman opens fire on vehicles in West Bank, wounding three
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
World News
07:30

Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:00

Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42

Japan intends to resume its funding for UNRWA soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:44

Top US general says Israel has not received everything it has asked for

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:15

Jordanians protest against peace treaty with Israel in new rallies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More