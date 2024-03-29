News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Movies
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Top US general says Israel has not received everything it has asked for
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29 | 01:44
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Top US general says Israel has not received everything it has asked for
The United States' top general said on Thursday that Israel had not received every weapon it has asked for, in part because some of it could affect the US military's readiness and there were capacity limitations.
Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally. The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.
"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," said General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"Some of that is because they've asked for stuff that we either don't have the capacity to provide or not willing to provide, not right now," Brown added, while speaking at an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.
A spokesperson for Brown later on Thursday said his comments were in reference to "a standard practice before providing military aid to any of our allies and partners."
"We assess US stockpiles and any possible impact on our own readiness to determine our ability to provide the requested aid," Navy Captain Jereal Dorsey said in a statement.
"There is no change in US policy. The United States continues to provide security assistance to our ally Israel as they defend themselves from Hamas," Dorsey added.
More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel's devastating offensive, according to health authorities in the territory.
Israel retaliated following an attack by the militant group Hamas on southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The Israeli offensive prompted opposition from within Biden's Democratic Party, leading thousands to vote "uncommitted" for him in recent party presidential primaries.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington earlier this week and the Pentagon said security assistance to Israel was discussed.
"It is a constant dialogue," Brown said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Israel
Military
Assistance
Gaza
War
Joe Biden
Next
Japan intends to resume its funding for UNRWA soon
Jordanians protest against peace treaty with Israel in new rallies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:00
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:00
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42
Japan intends to resume its funding for UNRWA soon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:42
Japan intends to resume its funding for UNRWA soon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:15
Jordanians protest against peace treaty with Israel in new rallies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:15
Jordanians protest against peace treaty with Israel in new rallies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:40
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:40
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
2
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Navigational Spoofing: Challenges in the Middle East Skies
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Israeli Diplomatic Maneuvers: Negotiating Amidst Internal and External Pressures
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More