Japan intends to resume its funding for UNRWA soon

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29 | 02:42
High views
Japan announced late Thursday-Friday that it intends to resume soon its funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which it froze following accusations by Israel against a number of the agency's employees of involvement in the October 7 attack.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that "Japan and UNRWA confirm that they will proceed with the final coordination of the necessary efforts to resume Japanese contributions" to the funding of the UN agency.

The statement came after Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa met with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Thursday in Tokyo.

The statement quoted Kamikawa as emphasizing to Lazzarini the necessity for UNRWA to take "effective" measures to improve its management, enhance its transparency, track its funds, and ensure the "neutrality" of its employees.

A spokesperson for the United Nations said last week that the independent committee responsible for assessing UNRWA's neutrality had issued a preliminary report identifying "critical areas" that must be addressed.

The committee is expected to issue its final report by April 20.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Japan

UNRWA

Funding

Gaza

War

Israel

October 7

