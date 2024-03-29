News
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
2024-03-29 | 05:00
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Friday that at least 32,623 Palestinians have been killed and 75,092 others injured in the Israeli attack on the sector since Oct. 7.
A statement by the ministry indicated that within 24 hours, 71 people were killed.
Reuters
Japan intends to resume its funding for UNRWA soon
