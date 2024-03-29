Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29 | 09:34
Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks
Israeli PM Netanyahu approves sending delegation to Egypt, Qatar for Gaza talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send delegations to Egypt and Qatar, where negotiators have been trying to secure the release of Israeli hostages as part of a possible Gaza ceasefire deal, his office said on Friday.

Netanyahu's office said he spoke with the heads of Israeli intelligence agencies Shin Bet and Mossad and "approved that delegations on their behalf go in the coming days to Doha and Cairo," with a mandate to push forward with negotiations.

Reuters
 
