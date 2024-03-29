News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Famine is 'possibly present' in some northern Gaza areas: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29 | 10:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Famine is 'possibly present' in some northern Gaza areas: Reuters
Famine is both a risk and "quite possibly" present in at least some areas in northern Gaza, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Friday, while adding that the scarcity of trucks was a key obstacle for more humanitarian aid in the densely populated enclave that has been under Israel siege.
"While we can say with confidence, that famine is a significant risk in the south and center but not present, in the north, it is both a risk and quite possibly is present in at least some areas, which accounts for the urgency with which we need to move goods, food at scale into the north," the senior State Department official, speaking with Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Famine
Gaza
State Department
Humanitarian
Aid
Israel
