Famine is 'possibly present' in some northern Gaza areas: Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29 | 10:31
Famine is both a risk and "quite possibly" present in at least some areas in northern Gaza, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Friday, while adding that the scarcity of trucks was a key obstacle for more humanitarian aid in the densely populated enclave that has been under Israel siege.

"While we can say with confidence, that famine is a significant risk in the south and center but not present, in the north, it is both a risk and quite possibly is present in at least some areas, which accounts for the urgency with which we need to move goods, food at scale into the north," the senior State Department official, speaking with Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said.

Reuters
 
