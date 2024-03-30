Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad call for resistance and condemn Israeli aggression

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad affirmed that the success of any negotiations depends on halting Israeli aggression, Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of refugees, and the entry of aid coinciding with a prisoner exchange.



Hamas announced that a meeting was held in Tehran with a delegation from the movement, led by its political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, and another from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, led by its Secretary-General, Ziyad al-Nakhalah.



Both movements called for expanding the scope of resistance against the occupation through all legitimate means and expressing anger over the daily massacres and aggression against the Palestinian people.