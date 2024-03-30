Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war

The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,705 since the start of the war with Israel on October 7th.

According to a statement from the ministry, 82 people were killed within 24 hours, with the number of injured rising to 75,190 since the start of the war nearly six months ago.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Death Toll

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid
Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad call for resistance and condemn Israeli aggression
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,142 killed and 74,412 wounded since the outbreak of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-17

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll in Gaza rises to 31,645 and 73,676 wounded since the beginning of the war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24

Five killed in Gaza aid delivery chaos

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:44

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad call for resistance and condemn Israeli aggression

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33

US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Civil Defense recovers a seventh body from collapsed building in Mansourieh

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-26

Defense Minister Slim meets Information Minister al-Makkari, discusses general situation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More