Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30 | 08:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian teen shot dead during Israeli West Bank raid

Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday, an incident which the Israeli military said was under review.

There were confrontations with Israeli forces at the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin city, during a pre-dawn military raid there, the Wafa report said. The Israeli military said a number of Palestinian gunmen had shot at its troops, who returned fire.

A report was later received regarding a Palestinian minor who was killed, the military said.

"The circumstances of the incident are under review," it said in a statement to Reuters.

The teen's death was confirmed by Fawaz Hammad, director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, Wafa said.

Violence in the West Bank, among the territories which the Palestinians seek for a state, had already been on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza that began in October and has since escalated with frequent Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

West Bank

Raid

Palestinian

Teen

Gaza

War

Israeli Military

LBCI Next
Five killed in Gaza aid delivery chaos
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13

Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-30

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33

Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:32

Jordan: Gaza 'famine' can be tackled quickly if Israel opens crossings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

One Dead and 41 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling Targeting the Russian-Occupied City of Makiivka

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33

US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

Second shipment with almost 400 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:08

WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More