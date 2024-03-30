Second shipment with almost 400 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30 | 09:31
High views
Second shipment with almost 400 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus
Second shipment with almost 400 tons of food for Gaza leaves Cyprus

A second shipment of aid carrying almost 400 tons of food for Gaza left Cyprus's Larnaca port on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

A cargo vessel already anchored outside the port carrying aid was joined by a salvage vessel and a platform also carrying aid and, which had previously been moored in port, the witness said. The salvage vessel will be towing the aid.

It will be the second dispatch of aid via Cyprus, where Cypriot authorities have established, in cooperation with Israel, a maritime corridor to facilitiate pre-screened cargoes arriving directly to the beseiged Palestinian enclave.

Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
