WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care

The Director-General of the World Health Organization said on Saturday that about nine thousand patients in Gaza need to be urgently evacuated to receive treatment, as there are now only ten hospitals operating at minimum capacity in the Palestinian territory.



In a statement by the Director-General of the United Nations agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on X, it was stated, "With only ten hospitals operating at minimum capacity in Gaza overall, thousands of patients are still deprived of healthcare."



Ghebreyesus emphasized that "about nine thousand patients need to be urgently evacuated abroad to benefit from vital healthcare services, especially cancer treatment, injuries from shelling, kidney dialysis, and other chronic diseases."



The number is a thousand higher than in the previous count conducted by the World Health Organization in early March.



Ghebreyesus pointed out that "more than 3400 patients have been transferred abroad through Rafah, including 2198 wounded and 1215 patients."



He added, "But many others need to be evacuated. We urge Israel to expedite approvals for evacuation operations to enable critically ill patients to receive treatment. Every moment is crucial."



AFP