News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo
Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egyptian
TV
Truce
Israel
Hamas
Cairo
Next
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-09
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border
World News
2023-08-09
One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border
0
World News
2023-11-24
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit
World News
2023-11-24
Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit
0
World News
2023-12-11
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
World News
2023-12-11
Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'
0
World News
2023-08-07
UK raises fines for employing or housing illegal immigrants
World News
2023-08-07
UK raises fines for employing or housing illegal immigrants
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
Lebanon News
05:14
Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun
2
Lebanon News
06:54
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
6
Lebanon News
10:05
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
Lebanon News
10:05
Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action
7
Lebanon News
04:39
Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
Lebanon News
04:39
Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More