Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30 | 12:33
Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas will resume on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt's Al Qahera News TV reported on Saturday, citing a security source.



Reuters
