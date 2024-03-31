Gaza truce negotiations resume in Cairo

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-31 | 02:19
Gaza truce negotiations resume in Cairo
2min
Gaza truce negotiations resume in Cairo

Negotiations resume on Sunday in Egypt in an effort to reach a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to "Al-Qahera News," close to the Egyptian authorities.

The channel reported that "an Egyptian security source confirmed [...] the resumption of truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo" on Sunday.

The channel added that Egypt and Qatar, which are mediating, "continue their joint efforts to make progress in negotiations between the two sides."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light on Friday for new talks aimed at reaching a truce in the besieged Gaza Strip, which is under continuous bombardment while its residents face a threat of "imminent famine," according to the United Nations.

Netanyahu's office stated after his meeting with the heads of the Israeli agencies Mossad and Shin Bet that he "agreed to a round of negotiations in the coming days in Doha and Cairo [...] to move forward."
 
In recent months, several negotiations have been held through international mediators Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, but without results, while both sides have exchanged accusations of hindering them.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Truce

Negotiations

Cairo

Israel

Hamas

Egypt

Qatar

United States

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
