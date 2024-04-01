Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 00:11
High views
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza

The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Hamas movement in Gaza reported on Monday that the Israeli army had withdrawn from the medical complex, which includes Al-Shifa Hospital in the besieged territory, after days of conducting a wide-ranging military operation at the site.

The ministry stated that dozens of bodies were recovered from inside the medical complex and its surroundings, where a correspondent for Agence France-Presse and eyewitnesses saw tanks and military vehicles withdrawing from it. 

However, the Israeli army, which described its operation in the complex as "precise" and targeting Hamas militants, did not immediately confirm any withdrawal.

