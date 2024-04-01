Hamas accuses Fatah of sending security officers to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 00:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas accuses Fatah of sending security officers to Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hamas accuses Fatah of sending security officers to Gaza

The Islamist group Hamas accused rivals with the Palestinian Authority of sending security officers into northern Gaza under cover of securing aid trucks, the Gaza Hamas-run interior ministry said.

A Palestinian Authority official denied the Hamas accusations.

A senior Hamas interior ministry official told the group's Al-Aqsa TV that the force's mission was supervised by Majed Faraj, the Palestinian Authority's chief of intelligence.

It said six members of the force, who escorted aid trucks coming through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, were arrested, and police forces were in pursuit to round up all other members.

"The suspicious security force that entered yesterday with Egyptian Crescent trucks coordinated its operations entirely with the (Israeli) occupation forces," the Hamas official said, without providing evidence.
 
The Red Crescent is the Islamic equivalent of the Red Cross.

"The statement by the so-called Hamas interior ministry over the aid entry into Gaza Strip is incorrect," a Palestinian Authority official in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said in a statement.

The official, referring to the Israel-Hamas conflict, said the authority wasn't interested in an exchange of media comments that would divert attention from "the suffering of our people in Gaza Strip, and the killing, starvation, and displacement they are living through."

The statement posted by Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV on its Telegram accounts said police officers and fighters of militant factions were instructed to treat any forces that entered Gaza without coordination with them as an "occupation force."

Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Fatah

Security

Officers

Gaza

Palestinian Authority

LBCI Next
US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-19

Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11

Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:50

Israeli troops leave Al-Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:18

Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-29

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More