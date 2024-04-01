News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas accuses Fatah of sending security officers to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 00:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hamas accuses Fatah of sending security officers to Gaza
The Islamist group Hamas accused rivals with the Palestinian Authority of sending security officers into northern Gaza under cover of securing aid trucks, the Gaza Hamas-run interior ministry said.
A Palestinian Authority official denied the Hamas accusations.
A senior Hamas interior ministry official told the group's Al-Aqsa TV that the force's mission was supervised by Majed Faraj, the Palestinian Authority's chief of intelligence.
It said six members of the force, who escorted aid trucks coming through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, were arrested, and police forces were in pursuit to round up all other members.
"The suspicious security force that entered yesterday with Egyptian Crescent trucks coordinated its operations entirely with the (Israeli) occupation forces," the Hamas official said, without providing evidence.
The Red Crescent is the Islamic equivalent of the Red Cross.
"The statement by the so-called Hamas interior ministry over the aid entry into Gaza Strip is incorrect," a Palestinian Authority official in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said in a statement.
The official, referring to the Israel-Hamas conflict, said the authority wasn't interested in an exchange of media comments that would divert attention from "the suffering of our people in Gaza Strip, and the killing, starvation, and displacement they are living through."
The statement posted by Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV on its Telegram accounts said police officers and fighters of militant factions were instructed to treat any forces that entered Gaza without coordination with them as an "occupation force."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Fatah
Security
Officers
Gaza
Palestinian Authority
Next
US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28
Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:50
Israeli troops leave Al-Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:50
Israeli troops leave Al-Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:18
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
World News
05:18
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-29
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
2
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
6
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More