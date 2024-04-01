Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7

The Israeli army announced on Monday that 600 of its soldiers have been killed since the seventh of October, the date of the attack launched by Hamas on the south of Israel, leading to the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip.



The army confirmed on its website that "Nadav Cohen, 20, from Haifa (...) was killed during the battles in the southern Gaza Strip," raising the number of soldiers killed inside Israel and Palestinian territories since the seventh of October, 2023, to 600.



AFP