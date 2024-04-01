Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 01:08
Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat
Israel says flying object from east hits Eilat

An aerial threat launched from east of Israel struck a building in its Red Sea port of Eilat on Monday but did not cause casualties, the Israeli military said.

Eilat has come under repeated missile and drone attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen during the almost six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza. The military statement suggested that Tuesday's attack came from the direction of Iraq, where there are other Iranian-backed militias.

The statement did not specify what had been launched against Eilat. It said the launch set off sirens but was not intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Eilat

Red Sea

Port

Missile

Gaza

Hamas

