Israeli troops leave Al-Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 02:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli troops leave Al-Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli troops leave Al-Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep

Israeli forces have withdrawn from Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital after a two-week operation during which they killed Palestinian gunmen in clashes and seized weaponry and intelligence documents, the military said on Monday.

It said the sweep of what had been the enclave's biggest hospital before the war had been conducted "while preventing harm to civilians, patients, and medical teams."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Al-Shifa Hospital

Gaza

Army

War

Troops

Military

Operation

LBCI Next
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu's government in Jerusalem
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli military says troops raid Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Jordan's King warns of risks of Israel's planned military operation in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23

Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu's government in Jerusalem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Al-Rahi: We do not forget Lebanon's tragedy resulting from external interventions interacting with internal ones

LBCI
World News
05:18

Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More