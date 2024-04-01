Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

The Israeli police announced on Monday the arrest of the sister of the head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in the city of Tel as-Sabi in the Negev Desert in the south of Israel, on charges related to "terrorism."



The police confirmed to Agence France-Presse that "Sabah Abdul Salam Haniyeh (57 years old) is detained in Tel as-Sabi and is undergoing investigation by the Shin Bet security agency."



The police said in their statement that they suspect Haniyeh of "communicating with activists in Hamas, belonging to the organization, incitement, and supporting terrorist acts."



AFP