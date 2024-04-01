Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Al Jazeera sources confirmed that the Cairo meeting on Monday between mediators and the Israeli delegation regarding the Israel-Hamas war failed to produce significant progress toward achieving a ceasefire agreement.

Furthermore, the same sources revealed that the Israeli delegation has once again put forth a proposal to permit a gradual return of a specified number of displaced individuals from the southern region of the Gaza Strip to its northern areas.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

War

Cairo

Egypt

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Egyptian TV: Truce talks between Israel, Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20

US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:50

Israeli troops leave Al-Shifa Hospital after two-week sweep

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:30

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu's government in Jerusalem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Al-Rahi: We do not forget Lebanon's tragedy resulting from external interventions interacting with internal ones

LBCI
World News
05:18

Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More