Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

2024-04-01 | 06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

The Likud Party stated on Monday that Netanyahu intends to close the Qatari Al Jazeera channel in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision.
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
