More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 07:53
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip had increased to 32,845 since the start of the war between Israel and the movement on October 7.
A statement from the ministry stated that within 24 hours until Monday morning, 63 people were killed, indicating that the number of injured people had risen to 75,392 people since the start of the war nearly six months ago.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinians
Killed
Israeli
Attacks
Gaza
Health
Ministry
