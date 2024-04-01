News
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 12:42
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Qatari Al Jazeera channel "will no longer broadcast from Israel, as it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Al Jazeera
Broadcast
Israel
Hamas
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
US and Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Turkey elections: Erdogan's party suffers setback
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Turkey elections: Erdogan's party suffers setback
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Hamas' demands vs. Israeli threats: Netanyahu's tough stand and internal pressures
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Hamas' demands vs. Israeli threats: Netanyahu's tough stand and internal pressures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03
LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
0
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
2
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
3
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
4
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
5
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
