Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01 | 12:42
High views
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Qatari Al Jazeera channel "will no longer broadcast from Israel, as it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel."
