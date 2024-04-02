Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 00:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

At least five employees of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organization, including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on Monday.

Those killed in the incident in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah included citizens of Poland, Australia, and Britain, as well as one Palestinian, a spokesperson for the media office said.

"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza," WCK posted on X. "This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER."

In a statement, the Islamist group Hamas said the attack aimed to "terrorize" workers of international humanitarian agencies and deter them from pursuing their missions.

Commenting on the reports, the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what it called a tragic incident.

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military statement said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the death of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom and said his government had contacted Israel to demand those responsible be held accountable.

"This is a human tragedy that should never have occurred, that is completely unacceptable and Australia will seek full and proper accountability," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Albanese said innocent civilians and those doing humanitarian work needed to be protected and reiterated his call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza along with more aid to help those suffering from "tremendous deprivation."

Video obtained by Reuters showed paramedics moving bodies into a hospital and displaying the passports of three of those killed.

The WCK delivers food relief and prepares meals for people in need. It said last month it had served more than 42 million meals in Gaza over 175 days.

Chef Jose Andres started the WCK in 2010 by sending cooks and food to Haiti after an earthquake. The organization has since delivered food for communities hit by natural disasters, refugees at the US border, healthcare workers during the COVID pandemic, and people in conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Andres said on X he was heartbroken and grieving for the families and friends of those who died in the airstrike.

"The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now," he said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Strike

Gaza

Foreign

Aid

Workers

Deir al-Balah

Attack

Hamas

LBCI Next
Japan resumes funding to UNRWA
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50

EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

LBCI
World News
00:53

White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31

WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31

Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More