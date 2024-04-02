News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 00:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
At least five employees of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organization, including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on Monday.
Those killed in the incident in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah included citizens of Poland, Australia, and Britain, as well as one Palestinian, a spokesperson for the media office said.
"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza," WCK posted on X. "This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER."
In a statement, the Islamist group Hamas said the attack aimed to "terrorize" workers of international humanitarian agencies and deter them from pursuing their missions.
Commenting on the reports, the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what it called a tragic incident.
"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military statement said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the death of Australian aid worker Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom and said his government had contacted Israel to demand those responsible be held accountable.
"This is a human tragedy that should never have occurred, that is completely unacceptable and Australia will seek full and proper accountability," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Albanese said innocent civilians and those doing humanitarian work needed to be protected and reiterated his call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza along with more aid to help those suffering from "tremendous deprivation."
Video obtained by Reuters showed paramedics moving bodies into a hospital and displaying the passports of three of those killed.
The WCK delivers food relief and prepares meals for people in need. It said last month it had served more than 42 million meals in Gaza over 175 days.
Chef Jose Andres started the WCK in 2010 by sending cooks and food to Haiti after an earthquake. The organization has since delivered food for communities hit by natural disasters, refugees at the US border, healthcare workers during the COVID pandemic, and people in conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
Andres said on X he was heartbroken and grieving for the families and friends of those who died in the airstrike.
"The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Foreign
Aid
Workers
Deir al-Balah
Attack
Hamas
Next
Japan resumes funding to UNRWA
Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
0
World News
00:53
White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza
World News
00:53
White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
0
World News
2024-02-02
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act
World News
2024-02-02
Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
2
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
3
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
4
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
5
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More