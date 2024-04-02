Japan resumes funding to UNRWA

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 00:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan resumes funding to UNRWA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Japan resumes funding to UNRWA

Japan on Tuesday said it will lift its suspension of funding to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) as the relief body works to regain trust after an allegation by Israel that some of its staff were involved in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Tokyo and 15 other countries suspended around $450 million in funding earlier this year while the agency conducted an investigation into the allegation, throwing its operations in the war-torn Gaza Strip into turmoil.

Countries, including Australia and Canada, have since restored funding to UNRWA, the largest relief body operating in Gaza, which has been besieged by Israel since the attack.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who met UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini in Tokyo last week, said the agency's role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was indispensable even as it works to improve governance and manage risks.

"In response to this, Japan will lift the moratorium on its financial contributions to UNRWA and provide assistance while ensuring and confirming the appropriateness of Japan's funds," she told reporters in parliament.

Approximately $35 million of originally planned funding was ready to be disbursed, she added.

Japan is the sixth biggest donor to the agency, according to the UNRWA's 2022 data.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Japan

Funding

UNRWA

Philippe Lazzarini

Israel

Palestinian

Gaza

LBCI Next
France seeks UNSC resolution for Gaza truce monitoring
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Palestinians in Gaza consider UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29

Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29

Japan intends to resume its funding for UNRWA soon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31

WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31

Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Sweden probes Israeli embassy incident as a terrorist act

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More