'World Central Kitchen' confirms killing of seven of its employees in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 01:41
High views
0min
The US relief organization "World Central Kitchen" confirmed on Tuesday the killing of seven of its employees in an Israeli strike on Gaza.

The non-governmental organization, based in Washington, stated in a release, "Seven members of our team were killed in a strike carried out by the Israeli armed forces in Gaza," clarifying that the casualties were "from Australia, Poland, and the United Kingdom," with others "holding American, Canadian, and Palestinian nationalities."

