News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'World Central Kitchen' confirms killing of seven of its employees in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 01:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'World Central Kitchen' confirms killing of seven of its employees in Gaza
The US relief organization "World Central Kitchen" confirmed on Tuesday the killing of seven of its employees in an Israeli strike on Gaza.
The non-governmental organization, based in Washington, stated in a release, "Seven members of our team were killed in a strike carried out by the Israeli armed forces in Gaza," clarifying that the casualties were "from Australia, Poland, and the United Kingdom," with others "holding American, Canadian, and Palestinian nationalities."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World Central Kitchen
United States
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Palestinian
Aid
Worker
Volunteer
Next
Australia tries to confirm death of citizen in Gaza
Israeli officials agree to consider US concerns about Rafah attack
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43
Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:56
Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:56
Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
0
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
2
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
10:36
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
3
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
Middle East News
11:27
Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi
4
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
Middle East News
10:49
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus
5
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
15:22
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More