Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 02:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July

Spain will recognize Palestinian statehood by July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told journalists during a Middle East tour, according to several reports published on Tuesday in Spanish media.

State news agency EFE and newspapers El Pais and La Vanguardia cited Sanchez as making the informal remarks to the traveling press corps late on Monday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on the first day of visits to Jordan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the reports, Sanchez said he expected events to unfold in the conflict ahead of the European Parliament elections in early June and highlighted ongoing debates at the United Nations.

He expected Spain to extend recognition to the Palestinians by July, he said, adding that he believed there would soon be a "critical mass" within the European Union to push several member states to adopt the same position, according to EFE.

At a European Council meeting on March 22, Sanchez said he had agreed with the leaders of Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia to "take the first steps" towards recognizing statehood declared by Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

At the time, he said he expected the recognition to happen during the current four-year legislature that began last year.

In response, Israel told the four countries that their plan constituted a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

Arab states and the EU had agreed at a meeting in Spain in November that a two-state solution was the answer to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Since 1988, 139 of 193 UN member states have recognized Palestinian statehood.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

Palestinian Statehood

Pedro Sanchez

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
Australia tries to confirm death of citizen in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,705 since the start of the war

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31

WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:56

Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31

Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More