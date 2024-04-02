EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, on Tuesday condemned the Israeli airstrike that resulted in the killing of seven humanitarian workers from the US charity organization World Central Kitchen in Gaza, calling for an investigation to be opened.



Borrell wrote on X, "I condemn this attack and call for an investigation to begin as soon as possible." He added, "Despite all the appeals to protect civilians and relief workers, we still see innocent people being killed."



AFP