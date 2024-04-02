EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU&#39;s Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, on Tuesday condemned the Israeli airstrike that resulted in the killing of seven humanitarian workers from the US charity organization World Central Kitchen in Gaza, calling for an investigation to be opened.

Borrell wrote on X, "I condemn this attack and call for an investigation to begin as soon as possible." He added, "Despite all the appeals to protect civilians and relief workers, we still see innocent people being killed."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Josep Borrell

Israel

Strike

World Central Kitchen

Aid

Workers

Gaza

LBCI Next
Blinken in Paris after Gaza NGO attack
Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01

Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:27

Israeli strike caused the death of relief workers in Gaza: Israeli army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:24

Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

LBCI
World News
00:53

White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:27

Israeli strike caused the death of relief workers in Gaza: Israeli army

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08

Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for relief workers' death in 'unintentional' incident in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

London demands 'transparent' explanation from Israel following attack on relief workers in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Israeli Defense Minister: Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50

EU's Borrell condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-28

UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-01-08

Gaza war dominates Pope Francis' annual 'State of the World' speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More