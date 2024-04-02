Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 05:24
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Spain&#39;s PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers
Spain's PM urges Israel to clarify circumstances of airstrike on aid workers

Israel must clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths of seven people working for Spanish-American celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"I hope and demand that the Israeli government clarifies as soon as possible the circumstances of this brutal attack that has taken the lives of seven aid workers who were doing nothing more than helping," Sanchez said after visiting the Jabal el-Hussein camp for Palestinian refugees in Amman.

The killed workers were travelling in two armored WCK cars when the convoy was hit on Monday as it was leaving a warehouse after unloading more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea, WCK said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sanchez said on social messaging platform X he was "horrified" by their deaths and described their "solidarity, altruism and commitment to those in need" as a source of pride for the Spanish government.

Sanchez is visiting Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to discuss the conflict in Gaza and business partnerships in the region.

On Monday, Sanchez told reporters accompanying him on the tour that Madrid would recognize Palestinian statehood by July.



Reuters
