WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO: Destruction of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital rips heart out of health system
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the destruction of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza amounted to "ripping the heart out" of the health system of the war-torn Palestinian enclave.
"Destroying Al-Shifa means ripping the heart out of the health system," said WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris .
"It was the place people go to for the kind of care that a really good health system provides, that we in all our societies expect to have should we be in need."
Israeli forces left Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday after a two-week operation by special forces, who detained hundreds of suspected Palestinian militants and left a wasteland of destroyed buildings.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
WHO
Destruction
Gaza
Al-Shifa
Hospital
Health
System
