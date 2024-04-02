The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that the destruction of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza amounted to "ripping the heart out" of the health system of the war-torn Palestinian enclave.



"Destroying Al-Shifa means ripping the heart out of the health system," said WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris .



"It was the place people go to for the kind of care that a really good health system provides, that we in all our societies expect to have should we be in need."



Israeli forces left Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday after a two-week operation by special forces, who detained hundreds of suspected Palestinian militants and left a wasteland of destroyed buildings.







Reuters