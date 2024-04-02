Poland asks Israel for explanation after aid worker killed in Gaza

Poland's foreign minister asked the Israeli ambassador in Warsaw for "urgent explanations" after a Polish volunteer was killed while providing aid in Gaza.



Citizens from Australia, Britain and Poland were among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday, the NGO said.



"I personally asked the Israeli ambassador @YacovLivne for urgent explanations," Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on social media platform X.



"He assured me that Poland would soon receive the results of the investigation into this tragedy. I join in my condolences to the family of our brave volunteer and all civilian victims in the Gaza Strip."



The Israeli military has said it is doing a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what it called a tragic incident. It said it made extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.





Reuters