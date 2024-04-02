Cyprus president: Corridor from Cyprus to Gaza will continue to operate

Cyprus' president on Tuesday called for an immediate probe into the killing of seven aid workers in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, saying the US-based World Central Kitchen charity they were members of was a "crucial partner" in its initiative to get aid to the enclave by sea.



"We need to double down on efforts to get aid to Gaza," Nikos Christodoulides said, after a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.







Reuters