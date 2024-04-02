News
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for relief workers' death in 'unintentional' incident in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 08:08
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for relief workers' death in 'unintentional' incident in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret on Tuesday for the death of seven relief workers working for the World Central Kitchen in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, describing the incident as "tragic" and "unintentional."
Netanyahu said in a recorded statement, "Such incidents can happen in times of war. We are examining the matter closely, contacting the governments (of foreign countries whose citizens were killed), and we will do our utmost to ensure that it does not happen again."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
World Central Kitchen
Gaza
Learn More