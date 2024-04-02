Israeli strike caused the death of relief workers in Gaza: Israeli army

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 08:27
High views
0min
Israeli strike caused the death of relief workers in Gaza: Israeli army

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that one of its strikes on Gaza resulted in the death of seven individuals working for the World Central Kitchen relief organization, adding that the army chief will review the preliminary investigation findings.

The army statement said, "The tragic incident last night occurred as a result of an army strike and we are investigating the circumstances."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Strikes

Gaza

World Central Kitchen

Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'
Netanyahu expresses 'regret' for relief workers' death in 'unintentional' incident in Gaza
