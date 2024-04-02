Palestinian PM: Condemnations insufficient in face of ongoing crimes in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 12:09
High views
Palestinian PM: Condemnations insufficient in face of ongoing crimes in Gaza
2min
Palestinian PM: Condemnations insufficient in face of ongoing crimes in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa described the military operation carried out by the Israeli army in Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip as a "comprehensive war crime."

Mustafa said that the "condemnations and denunciations are not enough in the face of the ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem."

He added that condemnations should be directed against the "silence towards the atrocities being committed [...] the latest of which is the crime at Al-Shifa Hospital," stating that a "war crime carried out in full view [...] of the world."

Mustafa affirmed to his government's members that "we will continue efforts to make the world bear its responsibilities [...] Genocide and war crimes must be stopped immediately, and a permanent ceasefire must be declared."

He emphasized that his government has been making efforts since its formation to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip in the face of the "ongoing war and genocide."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinian

Crimes

Gaza

Israel

Al-Shifa Hospital

Mohammad Mustafa

