News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian PM: Condemnations insufficient in face of ongoing crimes in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02 | 12:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian PM: Condemnations insufficient in face of ongoing crimes in Gaza
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa described the military operation carried out by the Israeli army in Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip as a "comprehensive war crime."
Mustafa said that the "condemnations and denunciations are not enough in the face of the ongoing crimes in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem."
He added that condemnations should be directed against the "silence towards the atrocities being committed [...] the latest of which is the crime at Al-Shifa Hospital," stating that a "war crime carried out in full view [...] of the world."
Mustafa affirmed to his government's members that "we will continue efforts to make the world bear its responsibilities [...] Genocide and war crimes must be stopped immediately, and a permanent ceasefire must be declared."
He emphasized that his government has been making efforts since its formation to alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip in the face of the "ongoing war and genocide."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Crimes
Gaza
Israel
Al-Shifa Hospital
Mohammad Mustafa
Next
France seeks UNSC resolution for Gaza truce monitoring
Japan resumes funding to UNRWA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
At least 32,916 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
At least 32,916 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
More than 32,845 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-29
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,623 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Palestinian medics say Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Palestinian medics say Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17
Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17
Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza
0
World News
15:00
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK
World News
15:00
White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed seven people working for WCK
0
World News
14:32
Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza
World News
14:32
Biden stresses the 'necessity of protecting' humanitarian teams in Gaza
0
World News
13:38
UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'
World News
13:38
UN urges Israel to let aid workers 'do their job'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
0
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
06:07
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
2
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
3
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
5
Middle East News
05:35
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
Middle East News
05:35
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
7
Middle East News
03:55
Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'
Middle East News
03:55
Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More