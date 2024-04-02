UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

2024-04-02 | 13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

A UAE official told Reuters that the UAE has temporarily suspended humanitarian aid efforts via the maritime corridor awaiting further safety assurances and a full investigation.

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the death of seven individuals working for the World Central Kitchen in Gaza yesterday, Monday.

The UAE was the main funder of aid via the maritime corridor to Gaza, and the World Central Kitchen was arranging the missions.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UAE

Humanitarian

Aid

Maritime

Corridor

Israeli officials agree to consider US concerns about Rafah attack
White House: We are heartbroken about killing of relief workers in Israeli airstrike in Gaza
