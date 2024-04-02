Israeli President offers 'apology' after relief workers died in strike in Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered his "apology" on Tuesday evening following the death of seven collaborators with the US non-governmental organization, ‎World Central Kitchen‎, in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.



A statement from the presidency stated, "President Herzog expresses his deep sadness and sincere apology following the tragic death of the World Central Kitchen team last night in the Gaza Strip, and extends his condolences to their families and relatives," clarifying that he made a call to the organization's founder, the Spanish-American chef José Andrés.



AFP