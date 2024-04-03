Polish PM: The attack on relief workers puts solidarity with Israel 'to the test'

2024-04-03 | 03:46
Polish PM: The attack on relief workers puts solidarity with Israel 'to the test'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that the attack resulted in the deaths of seven humanitarian workers in Gaza, including a Pole, and Israel's response to it puts solidarity with this country 'to the test.'

Tusk stated via the "X" platform, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli ambassador in Warsaw, "Today, these events put this solidarity to the test. The horrific attack on volunteers and the response to it provoke understandable anger."

AFP
