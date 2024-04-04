Israel: The investigation into the airstrike on relief convoy in Gaza will take weeks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 09:13
Israel: The investigation into the airstrike on relief convoy in Gaza will take weeks
0min
Israel: The investigation into the airstrike on relief convoy in Gaza will take weeks

Israel indicated on Thursday that the army's investigation into the airstrike that resulted in the killing of seven relief workers in the Gaza Strip may take weeks.

The spokesperson for the Israeli government said in a press conference, "In the coming weeks, when the results become clear, we will be transparent and share the findings with the public."

Reuters
 
