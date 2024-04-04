News
Osama Hamdan: No progress in ceasefire talks despite flexibility of Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 09:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Osama Hamdan: No progress in ceasefire talks despite flexibility of Hamas
Osama Hamdan, a Hamas leader, confirmed that there is no progress in the ceasefire talks in Gaza despite the flexibility shown by the movement.
Hamdan stated, "There has been no progress in the negotiations so far; they are at a standstill despite Hamas's high positive flexibility."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Ceasefire
Israel
War
Negotiations
