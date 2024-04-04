Spain: EU may reassess its relationship with Israel if violations of the law are proven

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04 | 11:10
High views
Spain: EU may reassess its relationship with Israel if violations of the law are proven
Spain: EU may reassess its relationship with Israel if violations of the law are proven

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told Al Jazeera that the European Union should discuss whether it will continue its strategic relationship with Israel if the European Commission concludes that Israel has violated humanitarian law in its war on the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

European Union

International Law

Violations

War

Gaza

