Senior Hamas leader says Egypt offered ceasefire proposal but does not include anything new

A senior Hamas leader said on Thursday that Egypt had put forward a ceasefire proposal to end the conflict in Gaza but that it did not include anything new.



He added US and Egyptian mediators wanted to keep the ceasefire process alive despite their conviction that there was a wide gap between Israel and Hamas.



The Hamas leader said a new round of talks might be held before Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Cairo next week between the mediating parties and the Israelis in a new attempt by mediators to reach a ceasefire deal.



"The Hamas leadership informed the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that what is being offered cannot be accepted, as it is a continuation of the stubborn Israeli position," he added.



