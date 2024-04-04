Netanyahu: Iran has been working against Israel for years, so Israel is working against it

2024-04-04 | 14:01
Netanyahu: Iran has been working against Israel for years, so Israel is working against it
Netanyahu: Iran has been working against Israel for years, so Israel is working against it

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Iran has been working against Israel for years, so Israel is working against Iran defensively and offensively.

Netanyahu stated at the beginning of a cabinet meeting, "For years, Iran has been working against us directly and through its proxies, and therefore, Israel is working against Iran and its proxies defensively and offensively."

He added, "We know how to defend ourselves, and we will act according to the simple principle that whoever harms us or plans to harm us, we will harm them."

Reuters
