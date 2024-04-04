Blinken calls on Israel to protect civilians and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel, as a democratic state, to prioritize human life and increase the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip.



He added that the "horrific attack" this week on the staff of the charitable organization World Central Kitchen in the Strip must be the last of its kind.



Blinken stated at a press conference in Brussels, "Now, there is no greater importance in Gaza than protecting civilians, increasing humanitarian aid, and ensuring the security of those providing it. Israel must be up to this moment."



Reuters